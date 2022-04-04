 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Cattle futures saw more selling pressure to end the week, as long liquidation and technical selling pushed the market to a disappointing close for the week, said Scott Masters of Total Farm Marketing.

Long-term supply fundamentals look supportive for the beef market, according to The Hightower Report.

Outside markets

Stocks: May E-mini S&Ps were up 0.20% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.16%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.12%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.06% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.09%. European stocks were under pressure on Monday, with both Frankfurt’s DAX and the Parisian CAC 40 slipping 0.5% and the pan-European just below the flatline, as investors grew worried about new sanctions against Russia, motivated by reports of massacres near Kyiv. While the European Commission was already planning on closing existing loopholes and expanding the list of sanctioned individuals, leaders in the bloc voiced support for a ban on Russian energy imports. Across sectors, auto manufacturers and banks led the declines, while healthcare stocks bucked the trend. On the data front, Germany’s February exports beat expectations, ending up with a higher-than-anticipated surplus of €11.5B, with the effects of sanctions against Moscow to be felt in March. HK50 increased to a 4-week high of 22485, buoyed by news that China has proposed revising rules involving offshore listings. Meantime, Xinhua news agency said Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua called Saturday for greater efforts to stabilize foreign trade. Shares of Tencent jumped 3%, while Meituan and Alibaba soared 6.6% and 3.9%, each. Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a holiday. Both Hong Kong and mainland markets will also be closed on Tuesday.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.22, EUR/USD was down 0.28% and USD/JPY was up 0.26%.

Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.60%, and May gasoline is up 0.47%.

