Beef export sales this week reported combined 2020 and 2021 sales of 60,499 metric tons, Allendale said. Year-to-date U.S. beef export sales for 2020 delivery total 919,092 tons. That is now 8.0% over last year.
Cash sales in the beef were mostly $172, with some $170 and $171 reported, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were down 2.23% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.35%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.34%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.33% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.37. European stock markets moved higher after a negative start on Friday, snapping a two-day sell-off, with DAX 30 gaining 0.4% to 13,140 and other major indexes advancing between 0.5% and 0.8%. Concerns over rising COVID-19 cases mounted, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen saying that COVID-19 vaccines could be approved before the end of the year. The Shanghai Composite closed 14.64 points or 0.44% to 3377.73 higher on Friday gaining for the 3rd consecutive session and closing 2.04% higher for the week. Automobile stocks rallied on the State Council’s plan earlier this week to bolster domestic consumption, a move that would fall in line with the nation’s ambition to reduce carbon emissions with new-energy vehicles.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.07%, EUR/USD was unchanged and USD/JPY was up 0.12%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.60%, and December gasoline is up 1.16%.