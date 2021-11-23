 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

  • Updated

“The market felt optimism on cash trade, allowing the market to push higher,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Asking prices are around $136. With the shortened holiday trade this week, it is likely cash trade could kick in sooner than later this week.”

There continues to be a positive tilt toward consumer beef demand going into the holiday season, The Hightower Report said. “With strong profit margins, packers are in a position to bid up cash values ahead.”

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.25% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.78%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.11%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.43% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.48%. European markets are watching another wave of COVID infections move across the continent and watching lower oil prices hit energy stocks, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Chinese officials are saying they expect to step up efforts "to stabilize six key areas and that the government is studying policies on tax and fee cuts, along with other reforms to support business." Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.20% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.09%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.01%, EUR/USD was up 0.11% and USD/JPY as up 0.17%.

Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.85 (2.37%), and October gasoline is up 1.99%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cattle market remains in a consolidation over the past few weeks as futures seem to be waiting for cash markets to catch up, according to …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“Cattle futures are called steady to lower following strong selling pressure on Thursday, influenced by the expiration of the October Feeder a…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.Choice up 84 cents to $279.25.Select down 10 …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are called steady to higher after yesterday’s breakout to the upside. Feb cattle closed higher at 137.25 and are up about 1.00 …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The Cattle on Feed report released Friday was “extremely neutral against trade expectations,” according to The Hightower Report. “The report s…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Buyers were active yesterday, pushing prices to triple-digit gains as firmer retail values supported the market with the anticipation of highe…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Cattle futures are “steady to higher” as prices consolidate in a two-week trading range, Total Farm Marketing said. They said the February con…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News