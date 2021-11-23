“The market felt optimism on cash trade, allowing the market to push higher,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Asking prices are around $136. With the shortened holiday trade this week, it is likely cash trade could kick in sooner than later this week.”
There continues to be a positive tilt toward consumer beef demand going into the holiday season, The Hightower Report said. “With strong profit margins, packers are in a position to bid up cash values ahead.”
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.25% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.78%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.11%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.43% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.48%. European markets are watching another wave of COVID infections move across the continent and watching lower oil prices hit energy stocks, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Chinese officials are saying they expect to step up efforts "to stabilize six key areas and that the government is studying policies on tax and fee cuts, along with other reforms to support business." Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.20% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.09%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.01%, EUR/USD was up 0.11% and USD/JPY as up 0.17%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.85 (2.37%), and October gasoline is up 1.99%.