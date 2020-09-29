December cattle opened lower yesterday after a bearish Cattle-on-Feed report, but the market closed higher on the session and this improves the technical outlook, The Hightower Report said.
The USDA estimated cattle slaughter came in at 118,000 head yesterday. This was down from 120,000 last week but up from 116,000 a year ago at this time, The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.01%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.25%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.13, Germany’s DAX Index down 0.45% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.45%. Stock markets in Europe traded in the red while investors across the globe remained cautious ahead of tonight's U.S. presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Meanwhile, the last official round of Brexit talks started this week and all eyes will be on how negotiations improve, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are up on the prospects of economic recovery following encouraging Chinese data throughout the week. The country reported a fourth straight month of increase in the profits of its industrial giants on Sunday, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.21% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.12%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.22%, EUR/USD was up 0.36% and USD/JPY was up 0.13%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 81 cents, and November gasoline is down 0.70%.