 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were slightly higher on Choice and on Select, USDA said.

  • Choice rose 36 cents to $265.24/cwt.
  • Select went up 19 cents to $248.77.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 4,154 head sold live at $120, with 1,711 sold dressed at $195-200. In Iowa/Minnesota, 260 head were sold live at $122-124, and 483 head were sold dressed at $195.

Cattle weights are lighter “indicating feedlots are current with marketing,” Total Farm Marketing said. “No cash trade yet as packers are resisting feedlot asking prices,” they said.

“The cash market has held up better than many traders have expected and with weights relatively light, traders see feedlots as current with marketings,” The Hightower Report said. The market also may also be exiting oversold territory, indicating gains may be limited soon.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The market remains in a consolidation phase as the steady decline in beef prices leaves traders uncertain about the short-term direction for c…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Live cattle markets broke below the bottom of the three-week consolidation mark on Wednesday, hitting their lowest levels since June 11, The H…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“Feeders saw strong triple digit losses as the strong grain market and weak live cattle pressured the market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Fee…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Cattle futures are called steady to weaker as the market fails to find traction, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The cattle mark…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News