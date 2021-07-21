Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were slightly higher on Choice and on Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose 36 cents to $265.24/cwt.
- Select went up 19 cents to $248.77.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 4,154 head sold live at $120, with 1,711 sold dressed at $195-200. In Iowa/Minnesota, 260 head were sold live at $122-124, and 483 head were sold dressed at $195.
Cattle weights are lighter “indicating feedlots are current with marketing,” Total Farm Marketing said. “No cash trade yet as packers are resisting feedlot asking prices,” they said.
“The cash market has held up better than many traders have expected and with weights relatively light, traders see feedlots as current with marketings,” The Hightower Report said. The market also may also be exiting oversold territory, indicating gains may be limited soon.