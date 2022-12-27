 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice up 8.09 to $280.04/cwt.
  • Select up 17 cents to $245.64/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 76 head sold dressed at $244.03.

Many light weight calves have found their way to winter grazing location despite a late start. The promise or possibility of feeder prices starting with a $200 next spring has encouraged the purchase of sky high calf prices, according to The Ag Center.

The USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter for the week as 562k head through Saturday. That was down from 625k head last week but was 75k head more than the same week last year. , according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

