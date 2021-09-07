 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

  • Choice fell 1.23 to $335.19/cwt.
  • Select fell 2.23 to $301.90/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 40 head sold dressed at $198.

Traders are disappointed in lack of higher cash trade last week, according to Total Farm Marketing.

USDA estimates the week’s cattle slaughter at 624,000 head through Saturday, down from 651,000 head last week and from 635,000 head last year, , said Alan Brugler of Barchart.

