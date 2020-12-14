Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $4.19 to $209.69/cwt.
- Select went down $3.41 to $192.30.
The USDA reported no negotiated cash purchases in the Nebraska or Iowa/Minnesota markets.
The uptrend is still intact but cattle slipped today, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.
Going into the end of the year it is likely to see packers pay higher prices but only for cattle that meet the weights packers want, according to ADM Investor Services. That could mean discounts for overweight cattle.
