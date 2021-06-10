Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was 40 cents lower to $338.25/cwt.
- Select was $2.53 higher to $310.40.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 5,000 head sold live for $120, and 252 head sold dressed for $191. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 73 head sold live for $120-121, and 335 head sold dressed for $190.
Boxed beef moving higher seemed to indicated continued strong demand, analysts said. “Boxed beef higher again – may indicate demand remains stronger,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Cash cattle continues to trade steady at 119-120. Cattle slaughter projected at 120,000. Feeder Cattle cash index for June 8: down .08 at 140.04.”
“The pipeline is expanding some as restaurant re-openings continue,” the Hightower Report said. “US beef export sales for the week ending June 3 came in at 16,075 tonnes, up from 12,579 the previous week but below the average of the previous four weeks at 19,249. Cumulative sales for 2021 have reached 633,200 tonnes up from 463,900 a year ago and the highest on record.”