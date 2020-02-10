Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and steady on Select on light to moderate demand and moderate to heavy offerings, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.21 to $208.91/cwt.
- Select fell 19 cents to $203.70.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were no reported live sales, and 38 head sold dressed for $190.
“Most traders are concerned over short-term beef demand, especially with beef values falling to their lowest level since early to mid-January,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Cash cattle drifted lower last week and beef production was higher. Still, packers are making money and export sales totals lately have been strong.”
On the technical picture, cattle appear oversold.
“April live cattle are sharply oversold according to stochastics but cannot seem to attract any buyers at current levels,” Stewart-Peterson said. “March feeder cattle are testing their 10-day moving average resistance level, and a close above would be the first since Feb. 4 and only the second since Jan. 14.”