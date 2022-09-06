Last year’s fourth quarter beef production was 127 mln pounds above the third quarter production, The Hightower Report said. This year, “it is expected to be 400 mln pounds below,” they said. “This would be the biggest drop since 2008.”
Live cattle has been correcting since August 17, The Hightower Report said. “The supply fundamentals look bullish for the fourth quarter of this year and the first quarter of 2023. The market has corrected an overbought condition and is short-term oversold.”
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.27% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.40%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.11%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.70% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.12%. London markets are seeing some consistent gains in recent days, Tradingeconomics.com said. “Discretionary, real estate and financial stocks” are helping support the markets,” they said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.36% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.04%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.64%, EUR/USD was down 0.35% and USD/JPY was up 1.40%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 74 cents (0.84%), and October gasoline is up 0.32%.