The cash cattle market continues to trade lower than last week, as slaughter is slightly higher, The Hightower report said. However, they did note that slaughter is well down from last year’s marks. “The surge in open interest to the highest level since March remains a positive force for the June and August contracts.”
The snow in the forecast for some portions of the U.S. in the coming days “may help February stabilize,” The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.17% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.36%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.17%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.25% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.43. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.91% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.85%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.19%, EUR/USD was down 0.32% and USD/JPY was up 0.18%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 22 cents (0.42%), and March gasoline is down 0.96%.