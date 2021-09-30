Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice fell $2.35 to $294.98/cwt.
- Select fell $2.46 cents to $269.32/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 930 head sold live at $122-124 and 450 head sold dressed at $194-196. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 1,219 head sold dressed at $192-197 and 2,408 sold live at $121-124.
Cattle markets continue to be bothered by boxed beef weakness, Total Farm Marketing said. “Feeder cattle futures closed yesterday at their lowest level since early June.”
Technical action is negative in the cattle markets right now, which may mean a test of $123.85 for the December contract, The Hightower Report said. Export sales were down from last week, but still above the four-week average.