The technical action is bearish and the market acts like a more significant correction might be in order, said the Hightower Report. “It is also possible that the market consolidates in choppy trade in order to alleviate the overbought readings,” The Report said today.
Cattle held firm on Tuesday but feeders weakened according to Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. “The live cattle futures market turned red in the back months during the afternoon,” he said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.09%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.034%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.24%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.01 0.45% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.19%. Stock markets in Europe are trading near a flat line waiting for the next move of the Feds and more earning-season reports in Europe, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks in China are higher as traders access an unverified social media post which claimed that Chinese authorities are preparing to exit Covid Zero, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index jumped 1.15% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.01%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.21%, EUR/USD was up 0.23% and USD/JPY was down 0.76%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 10 cents (0.11%), and December gasoline is up 0.26%.