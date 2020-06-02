Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
Choice was down $22.42 to $318.73/cwt.
Select fell $26.25 to $290.58.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 143 head sold live for $110-113, and 5,276 head sold dressed for $176-178. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 819 head sold live for $113-114, and 4,891 head sold dressed for $178.
Traders were watching trends in cash trade and what it could be going forward. “Some traders view this early week trade as supportive, while others view the lower start as bearish,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Retail beef values are still plummeting, and the tightening packer margins may lend themselves to expectations of lower cash trade.”
“Choice beef values made their lowest close yesterday since April 28, down 22.19 to 341.15,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Choice beef was down another 18.79 this morning to 322.36. Backed-up, heavy cattle, along with increasing slaughter pace will continue to build up beef supplies, and there are growing questions about restaurant business in the weeks ahead.”