Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and firm on Select on light to moderate demand and offerings, USDA said.
- Choice fell $1.17 to $208.25/cwt.
- Select went up 51 cents to $202.63.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 471 head sold dressed at $193-198, with no live sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,847 head were sold live at $125, and 342 head were sold dressed at $198.
The market was “sharply lower” for the cattle market for much of the day before recovering nearly $2.40 off the March feeder contract. “Ideas that supply will begin to pick up soon helped to trigger some long liquidation selling pressure,” The Hightower Report said.
A move below the 20-day moving average for the February contract was not a positive sign, Stewart-Peterson said, “though this has not necessarily changed the trend.” A close below the 50-day moving average of $124.75 would be more significant and could trigger significant long liquidation they said.