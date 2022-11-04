Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 1.43 to $263.75/cwt.
- Select down 1.16 to $231.90/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live and 40 head sold dressed at $242.00. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 106 head sold dressed at $238.00-242.00.
Traders are expectiung declining slaughter pace in the weeks just ahead, which may provide underlying support, according to The Hightower Report.