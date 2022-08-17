Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.10 to $264.34/cwt.
- Select was $1.23 lower to $237.89.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 176 head sold live for $148, and 1,038 head sold dressed for $232-238. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,199 head sold live for $146-147, and 95 head sold dressed for $230.
“Feeder cattle posted triple-digit gains with spillover strength from the live cattle market, and grain futures were relatively quiet,” Total Farm Marketing said. “With the strength, prices are back to challenging their recent highs, with Sep just short of those contract highs. Cash feeder prices remain strong as producers struggle to secure cattle.”
The technical picture was bullish, but with some caution. “Momentum studies are trending higher but have entered overbought levels,” the Hightower Report said. “The market's short-term trend is positive on the close above the 9-day moving average. The market has a bullish tilt coming into today's trade with the close above the 2nd swing resistance.”