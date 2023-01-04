 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down $4.05 to $282.89/cwt.
  • Select up $1.77 to $256.40/cwt.

People are also reading…

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 261 sold dressed at $250-252 and no live sales. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 1,913 sold live at $158-159.50 and 156 head sold dressed at $248-252.

Buyers returned in the cattle market, leading to strong gains in the feeder market, Total Farm Marketing said. “A sell-off in grain markets, a strong retail market, and the potential development of cash trade on the week supported cattle futures.”

“In addition, traders see a drop in beef production into the first quarter which may provide underlying support,” The Hightower Report said.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

The market remains in a short-term uptrend with June cattle making contract highs for the sixth session in a row yesterday, The Hightower Repo…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The cattle market was mixed in live cattle but feeder cattle yesterday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Trade prices occurred in larger price ranges than normal last week and in smaller volumes. Moreover, packers tended to purchase more cattle at…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Cattle rallied out of the gate on Tuesday, working Feb. up to $158.42 – a new contract high, before fading into a mixed close to start the sho…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News