Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down $4.05 to $282.89/cwt.
- Select up $1.77 to $256.40/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 261 sold dressed at $250-252 and no live sales. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 1,913 sold live at $158-159.50 and 156 head sold dressed at $248-252.
Buyers returned in the cattle market, leading to strong gains in the feeder market, Total Farm Marketing said. “A sell-off in grain markets, a strong retail market, and the potential development of cash trade on the week supported cattle futures.”
“In addition, traders see a drop in beef production into the first quarter which may provide underlying support,” The Hightower Report said.