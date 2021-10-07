Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.32 to $285.30/cwt.
- Select rose $1.53 to $264.44.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,045 head sold live for $122-125, and 80 head sold dressed for $196. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 429 head sold live for $121-122, and 635 head sold dressed for $193-197.
On Thursday traders continued to watch boxed beef prices and cash cattle trends. "Boxed beef weakness remains a concern,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Cash cattle have traded steady to $1 higher this week. Choice cuts down 1.09 and select down 4.87. CME Feeder Cattle Index for 10/6: up 0.09 at 152.88.”
“Cash markets traded higher yesterday as compared with earlier in the week and up from last week,” the Hightower Report said. “However, the market remains at a stiff premium to the cash market which may limit buying on a further strong advance. US beef export sales for the week ending September 30 came in at 15,633 tonnes, down from 16,100 the previous week.”