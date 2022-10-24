 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

With firm exports and a stronger cash market during a period of higher beef production, the market remains in a strong uptrend, The Hightower Report said today.

The Cattle on Feed report last week was “in line with what the trade was looking for” said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. It showed: On feed Oct 1 at 99%, in line with trade ideas, September placements above expectations at 96.2% and September marketings at 104%.

People are also reading…

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.43%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.44%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.95%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.33% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.55%. Stock markets in Europe traded on optimism today following Friday's losses, supported by expectations that the Fed could slow the pace of monetary tightening later in the year and optimism following stronger-than-expected growth in China, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets were mixed on their Monday close with stocks in China at their lowest levels in about two weeks, “as investors reacted to mixed Chinese economic data,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 2.02% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.35%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.33%, EUR/USD was down 0.44% and USD/JPY was up 1.19%.

Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down$103 (0.93%), and December gasoline is down 1.01%.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

With firm exports and a stronger cash market, the market may remain in a short-term uptrend, The Hightower Report said today.

Cattle

Slaughter volumes for this past week were 660,000 head, down 4,000 head from the previous week but up 13,000 head from the same week last year…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

“A sharp drop in the U.S. dollar has helped support many agricultural markets,” The Hightower Report said. “A much more positive tilt to the U…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Cattle remain range bound today after the USDA report yesterday reduced expected beef imports and raised exports and domestic consumption, Ala…

Cattle

The cattle market “remains” in a steep uptrend and in position to challenge contract highs set in April, The Hightower Report said. “The marke…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News