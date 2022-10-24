With firm exports and a stronger cash market during a period of higher beef production, the market remains in a strong uptrend, The Hightower Report said today.
The Cattle on Feed report last week was “in line with what the trade was looking for” said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. It showed: On feed Oct 1 at 99%, in line with trade ideas, September placements above expectations at 96.2% and September marketings at 104%.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.43%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.44%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.95%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.33% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.55%. Stock markets in Europe traded on optimism today following Friday's losses, supported by expectations that the Fed could slow the pace of monetary tightening later in the year and optimism following stronger-than-expected growth in China, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets were mixed on their Monday close with stocks in China at their lowest levels in about two weeks, “as investors reacted to mixed Chinese economic data,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 2.02% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.35%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.33%, EUR/USD was down 0.44% and USD/JPY was up 1.19%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down$103 (0.93%), and December gasoline is down 1.01%.