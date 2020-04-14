The slowdown in cattle slaughter raises concerns that cattle will quickly backup in the country, The Hightower Report said today.
“The market is attempting to absorb the loss from slowdowns at slaughter plants,” it said.
A JBS plant in Colorado is also closed until April 24. The plant slaughters nearly 5,400 cattle a day.
“The real question is whether or not the industry can keep slaughter active enough to avoid a major backup of cattle on feedlots,” The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.951%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.70%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.02%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.05% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.72%. European markets were mostly up today while the Euro bloc's currency had been under pressure even as European Union finance ministers agreed last week on a support package to help the economies struggling with COVID-19, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, trade was mostly up, with Japan leading the way up at a time when concern remains about the worldwide impact of the coronavirus, although some countries in Europe are already considering easing some restrictive measures, TradingEconomics said. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.59% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index jumped up 3.13%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.18%, EUR/USD was up 0.39% and USD/JPY was down 0.37%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 2.28%, and June gasoline is up 3.44%.