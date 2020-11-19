Beef futures continue trade at a premium to the cash market, but with the surge higher in beef prices this week, traders see the cash trend still higher, The Hightower Report said.
Cattle trading action is choppy today ahead of USDA’s Cattle on Feed report on Friday, Brugler Marketing said.
The USDA boxed beef cutout was up $1.81 at mid-session yesterday and closed $2.12 higher at $235.84. This was up from $222.84 the previous week. This was the highest the cutout had been since June 10, The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.04%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.08%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.64%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.65% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.56%. European stocks dropped today as “rising COVID-19 cases and new lockdowns across the globe weighed on sentiment,” TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets were mixed with trading down in Japan on the worldwide concern of the pandemic, but in China stocks were up as “investors cheered news that China will try to boost consumption in rural areas by supporting spending for cars, home appliances, and catering, according to a report by state broadcaster CCTV,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.47% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.36%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.28%, EUR/USD was down 0.16% and USD/JPY was up 0.66%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning was down 0.48%, and January gasoline is down 0.48%.