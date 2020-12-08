Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $5.78 to $225.02/cwt.
- Select went down $4.06 to $205.42.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 507 head sold dressed at $168-170, with no live sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,735 head were sold dressed at $168-170 with no live sales.
After Monday trading pushed futures lower Tuesday’s action pushed cattle back into the black, according to Brugler Marketing and Management.
The export totals for the year are just 5 percent under the 2019 volume, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.
CropWatch Weekly Update
Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox.