Brazil meatpackers are idling more capacity amid the protracted trade suspension with China and dwindling domestic demand for steak and other cuts of beef, according to The Hightower Report. “Some believe half the capacity in the world’s biggest beef exporter was idled in September,” the report said.
Sales volumes for last week fell from the previous week as packers backed away from purchasing additional cattle that would have required higher prices, according to The Cattle Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.32% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.25%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.10%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.20% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.31. European stocks traded near the flat line on Monday after a volatile week, as investors monitored inflation expectations and government bond yields as well as prospects of slower global growth and rising interest rates. Markets brought forward ECB rate hike bets alongside those on other central banks like the Fed and the Bank of England in recent weeks, after ECB policymakers discussed last week the possibility of exiting pandemic-era monetary and fiscal support measures. On the corporate front, talks to combine Auchan and Carrefour have stalled on valuations and the structure of a deal. Italy’s FIM-CISL union said on Friday that the global semiconductor shortage would hit Stellantis’ production harder and for longer than the COVID-19 pandemic. The ruble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.7% higher at 4,267 on Monday, earlier hitting an all-time high of 4,273, boosted by surging energy prices. Chinese equity markets edged higher early on Monday with the main Shanghai Composite Index up by 0.3% trading around 3,600, while the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong gained well north of 1% as news on Evergrande slipped the headlines to some extent.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.19%, EUR/USD was down 0.08% and USD/JPY was up 0.65%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 2.58%, and June gasoline is up 1.54%.