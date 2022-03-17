 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Cash trade is still slow to develop this week, Total Farm Marketing said. “April cattle pushing above the $140 price level, late session price fell back below the 200-day moving average on the close and posting a bearish reversal, turning charts more negative on the technical side,” they said.

“A lack of follow-through buying after the market pushed through the 50% retracement of February 11- March 4 selloff is a bearish technical development,” The Hightower Report said.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.47% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.91%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.30%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.14% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.52%. Traders watching the British economy face more challenges “due to its higher dependency on energy imports, Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, the Federal Reserve’s 25 basis point rate hike is riving traders, with sentiment lifting on “hopes for a breakthrough in the Russia-Ukraine talks.” Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.40% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 3.46%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.24%, EUR/USD was up 0.11% and USD/JPY was up 0.10%.

Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $6.02 (5.94%), and May gasoline is down 5.21%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Slaughter for the past week was a disappointing 644,000 head down from the previous week’s 654,000 head and behind last year’s 649,000 head. U…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher for Choice and down for Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are steady to lower after a tough outing on Thursday fueled by a move higher in corn and soybean prices, said Matthew Strelow o…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

The April live cattle contract was able to “chew through” and hit technical resistance, Blue Line Futures said. “This sets the table for a fur…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News