Cash trade is still slow to develop this week, Total Farm Marketing said. “April cattle pushing above the $140 price level, late session price fell back below the 200-day moving average on the close and posting a bearish reversal, turning charts more negative on the technical side,” they said.
“A lack of follow-through buying after the market pushed through the 50% retracement of February 11- March 4 selloff is a bearish technical development,” The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.47% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.91%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.30%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.14% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.52%. Traders watching the British economy face more challenges “due to its higher dependency on energy imports, Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, the Federal Reserve’s 25 basis point rate hike is riving traders, with sentiment lifting on “hopes for a breakthrough in the Russia-Ukraine talks.” Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.40% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 3.46%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.24%, EUR/USD was up 0.11% and USD/JPY was up 0.10%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $6.02 (5.94%), and May gasoline is down 5.21%.