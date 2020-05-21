The cattle market is technically overbought, The Hightower report said, but cash prices should help the June contract, which “remains at a huge discount,” they said. “Look for a continued advance in nearby futures contracts.”
Today marks the last trading day for the May feeders contract, with long liquidation coming on Wednesday expected to permeate into today’s trade, Total Farm Marketing said. Expect more position squaring ahead of tomorrow’s cattle-on-feed report.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.31% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.92%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.48%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.78% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.02%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.55% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.21%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.11%, EUR/USD was up 0.05% and USD/JPY was up 0.21%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 81 cents (2.42%), and July gasoline is up 1.63%.