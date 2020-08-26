Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose $1.77 to $231.45/cwt.
- Select went up $1.85 to $214.11.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 9,392 head sold dressed at $165-167.50, with 10,366 sold live at $104-106. In Iowa/Minnesota, 3,924 head were sold live at $120-120.50, and 4,731 head were sold dressed at $166-167.
“Pasture conditions are quickly deteriorating which may force producers to take more cattle to market,” Stewart-Peterson said. “This, coupled with heavy weights (even despite hot temperatures), has many concerned that beef production will overwhelm current demand, especially at these current prices.”
“Feeder cattle also looks vulnerable to a sharp break as feedlots are already nearing capacity, and there may be an abundant supply of feeder cattle ready for market into the fall,” The Hightower Report said.