Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 28 cents to $263.04/cwt.
- Select was $3.99 higher to $242.75.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 316 head sold live for $144, and no dressed sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said.
Analysts were watching slaughter numbers and beef prices to begin the week.
“Slaughter came in 3.8% above the year ago last week in this left plenty of supply for the market to absorb,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $263.52, up 76 cents.”
“August futures expire on Wednesday and saw some short covering as positions closed before expiration,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The more active October contract saw selling pressure, as the market is likely tide to cash trade. October is trading at it lowest level in a month, and chart weakness may still lead the market lower this week.”