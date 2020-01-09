Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady to firm on moderate to fairly good demand and heavy offerings, USDA said.
- Choice rose 46 cents to $209.96/cwt.
- Select went up 15 cents to $206.68.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa-Minnesota, the USDA reported 106 head sold dressed at $197-198, with no live sales. There were no reported sales in Nebraska.
“Cash continues to grind higher, but the futures market is continuing to grind sideways,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “From the technicals perspective, we are in a range.” He said there may be value in selling up for traders. “The cash market is the thing to keep an eye on.”
All trade since Tuesday has been in Monday’s trading range, The Hightower Report said. “Open interest remains high and fund traders remain with a large net long position,” they said. “This leaves the market vulnerable to increase selling pressures if support levels are violated.”