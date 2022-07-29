 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice up 1.47 to $269.24/cwt.
  • Select down 1.44 to $242.25/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live and 269 head sold dressed at $225.00. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 25 head sold dressed at $226.00.

Expectations are for second quarter beef production to come in 10 percent below this year’s level, according to the Hightower Report.

Higher prices for feeder cattle and the availability of feeder cattle may play right into what the packer wants, heavier cattle. Interests increasing along with fewer feeder cattle are going to add to costs of feedlots, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

