Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $3.15 to $284.78/cwt.
- Select was up 63 cents to $278.12.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were no live sales reported, and 141 head sold dressed for $262.
“Packer profit margins remain strongly positive and weights are low which should help keep beef production down,” the Hightower Report said. “Second quarter beef production is expected to come in near 6.7% below last year. Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $286.35, down 1.58.”
“The front end of the cattle market is still trying to find some footing, waiting for the cash cattle trade to develop this week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “April futures are in consolidation trade, working in a sideways fashion the past few sessions. June is also in this holding pattern, still under the influence of the technical reversal on the charts from last week.”