Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 3.49 to $271.53/cwt.
- Select up 1.20 to $262.90/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA 6,674 head sold live at $139.04 and 6,562 head sold dressed at $222.04-223.50. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 4,136 head sold live at $140 and 1,246 head sold dressed at $222.02.
If a Midwest feedlot has cattle packers need to fill orders, they pay up to buy them but Southwest feedlots selling on the showlist take what packers will give, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
Early trade could indicate that packers need cattle and may be more aggressive, according to Total Farm Marketing.