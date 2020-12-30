Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose 23 cents to $210.53/cwt.
- Select went up $4.38 to $199.86.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 1,222 head sold dressed at $173-176, with 2,619 sold live at $108-112. In Nebraska, 2,295 head were sold live at $109-112, and 2,135 head were sold dressed at $175-176.
Markets were mostly lower today with the exception of the soon-expiring December contract, Total Farm Marketing said. “We are still friendly the long-term picture in the cattle market, that supplies will be tighter going into the later part of 2021,” they said.
Right now, the technical picture remains positive in feeder cattle, Total Farm Marketing said, but profit taking is “challenging support levels” as the year ends.