“Both cattle markets are technically weak, but moving into oversold conditions,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This could bring a bounce, but until the fundamentals firm, and money flow turns more positive, the path is still lower.”
The market is still in a “steep downtrend,” The Hightower report said. “Volume jumped yesterday to the highest level since May 7 and open interest turned lower.” Technical factors are oversold, they said, but traders are still worried about long liquidation.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.07% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.24%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.02%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.04% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.11%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.49% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.62%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.14%, EUR/USD was up 0.13% and USD/JPY was down 0.40%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.29 (1.86%), and October gasoline is down 1.71%.