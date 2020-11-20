Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 65 cents to $238.35/cwt.
- Select was $1.09 higher to $214.98.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 640 head sold live for $107, and 84 head sold dressed for $172. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 250 head sold live for $105-108, and 324 head sold dressed for $170-172.
“The Cattle on Feed Report was considered bullish for the 2021 contracts and slightly negative for the cash market,” the Hightower Report said. “Placements for the month of October came in at 89% from trade expectations for 91.1% of last year (87.3-95.5 range). This will leave less market-ready cattle available during February and March.”
Cattle slaughter was running a little ahead of last week and the same week last year. “USDA estimated the week’s federally inspected cattle slaughter through Thursday at 478,000 head,” Brugler Marketing said. “That is 6,000 head more than last week and outpacing the same week LY by 5,000 head.”