Cattle markets opened “sharply higher” yesterday and kept that upward momentum, The Hightower Report said. “The surprisingly strong cash market this week has helped spark a short-covering surge,” they said.
“While traders are hopeful that the long-term impact of Omicron will be diluted due to what appears to be a lower chance of serious illness, record daily infections may be enough to lower demand and clog the beef pipeline this weekend,” The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.11% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.64%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.30%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.33% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.02%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.40% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.62%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.22%, EUR/USD was down 0.34% and USD/JPY was up 0.22%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 13 cents (0.16%), and February gasoline is up 0.19%.