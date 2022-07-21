 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Choice carcass values are at $270+ and are strong from this time of year, Total Farm Marketing said. “Tomorrow will bring the next USDA Cattle on Feed report, and that could make the market choppy going into the end of the week.”

Slaughter is 6.5% higher than last year and traders are concerned “a forced liquidation of cattle” could drive short-term production higher, The Hightower Report said.

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.02% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.45%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.55%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.14% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.06%. Caution continues to “dominate” market sentiment in Europe, Tradingeconmics.com said. “Investors are monitoring the race for UK’s premiership and Russian gas volumes.” In Asian markets, Chinese investors are waiting for more signs of policy support to stabilize economic performance earlier this week and indicated a shift more targeted COVID control measures. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.99% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.99%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.39%, EUR/USD was up 0.79% and USD/JPY was up 0.44%.

Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $3.78 (3.73%), and September gasoline is down 5.48%.

