Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady to weak on light to moderate demand and moderate to heavy offerings, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 23 cents to $212.53/cwt.
- Select fell 63 cents to $209.67.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were no reported live sales and 69 head sold dressed for $198.
Even though China is not currently a major export market for U.S. beef, analysts say the new trade deal and rules could lead to more U.S. beef being purchased. “Currently very little beef is being exported to China, but there are hopes that rule changes could entice China to buy some US beef,” the Hightower Report said.
“Though today’s Phase 1 signing did not provide specifics on amounts of beef that China would buy from the U.S., it did expand the scope of beef products allowed to be imported and relaxed or eliminated other regulations impeding U.S. beef access to the Chinese market,” Stewart-Peterson said.