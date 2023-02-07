Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 15 cents to $266.72/cwt.
- Select up 3.61 to $257.33/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 76 head sold dressed at $250.00.
Last week federal slaughter was down from the previous week at 641,000 head compared to 659,000 head the week before. Packers bought just enough to cover previous contracted beef orders and the few orders on the daily market, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services..
USDA estimated Monday’s FI cattle slaughter at 120,000 head. That is down 1,000 from last week and 3,000 head lighter than the same week last year, according to Total Farm Marketing.