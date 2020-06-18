“The technical action is positive” for the cattle market, with August appearing to have put in a low for the week, The Hightower Report said. “Cash markets seem to be stabilizing above $100.”
Processing hit 120,000 head yesterday in the cattle market, “the best of virus-recovery,” Allendale said. A typical summer weekday would come in at 122,000 head, they said.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.44% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.83%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.21%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.03% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.82%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.12% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.51%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.09%, EUR/USD was down 0.13% and USD/JPY was down 0.14%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 22 cents (0.58%), and August gasoline is up 0.60%.