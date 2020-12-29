 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, USDA said.

  • Choice rose $2.48 to $210.30/cwt.
  • Select went down $1.17 to $195.48.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 507 head sold live at $110, with no dressed sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, 782 head were sold live at $108-110, with no dressed sales.

Cattle gave back ground today after trading at the top end of ranges previously, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “We are keeping a close eye on the cash market,” he said. “If the bulls can defend the trendline, this is a buying opportunity, particularly in the deferreds.”

After early gains from the snowstorm in the Midwest, markets stumbled throughout trade, The Hightower Report said. After the three day rally, upside seems limited, they said.

