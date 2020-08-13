Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose $1.86 to $210.95/cwt.
- Select went up $1.42 cents to $197.41.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 96 head sold dressed at $169, with no live sales. In Iowa, 234 head were sold live at $105-106, and 498 head were sold dressed at $165-166.
October cattle traded moderately higher early in the session and managed to hold onto the gains into the close. The buying pushed the market up to the highest level since March 4, according to the Hightower Report.
Beef sales for the week slipped back from the previous week, totaling 11,599 metric tons, down 13 percent from the previous week, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.