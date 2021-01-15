Cash cattle prices are working lower as boxed beef prices are working higher — not an unfamiliar pattern, according to The Cattle Report. In the north, cattle that traded for $110 Tuesday, sold for $109 Wednesday then $108 yesterday. In the south cattle that were trading at $111 Tuesday and Wednesday morning turned to $110 by Wednesday afternoon with $109 bids on Thursday.
Front-cattle futures weakened 15 to 25 cents further on Thursday. Back-month cattle futures closed 15 to 62 cents in the black, adding more premium to the fall months, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.30% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.80%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.15%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.00% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.90. Investors continued to monitor the coronavirus crisis and the pace of vaccination, as well as political developments across the continent. Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party on Saturday will vote for a new leader that will likely be a contender for next German chancellor, while political uncertainty in Italy continued as Prime Minister Conte resisted calls to resign and will face a confidence vote on Monday. The Shanghai Composite closed flat at 3566.38 on Friday, also little changed for the week as investors remained cautious on valuation concerns after state media criticized funds flocking to certain popular stocks and sectors.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.28%, EUR/USD was down 0.22% and USD/JPY was down 0.10%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.01%, and June gasoline is down 0.67%.