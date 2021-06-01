Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice rose 99 cents to $330.97/cwt.
- Select went fell 3.20 to $300.90.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 240 head sold dressed at $192, with none sold live. Iowa/Minnesota sales were not reported.
Market collapsed early in session due to cyberattack on JBS as traders feared cattle in country would be backed up. Several plants closed across country including two in Greeley, Colorado, and some information not released, noted The Hightower Report.
The live cattle market is “pretty much a dead duck,” and has been trading in a “pivot pocket” for eight consecutive sessions, said Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures.