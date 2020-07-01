Live cattle futures were down 12 to 32 cents on Tuesday. Feeder cattle futures were hurt by higher feed costs, with the front months closing as much as $1.10 in the red, Brugler Marketing said.
Continued weakness for the beef market short term would be a signal for the cash markets, according to The Hightower Report. Yesterday’s boxed beef cutout was the lowest since March 12.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps were down 0.70% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.55%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.63%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.67% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.41%. European stock markets swung between small gains and losses on Tuesday, with the DAX 30 hovering around 12,240, as concerns about a second wave of infections globally partially offset better-than-expected PMI data in China and hopes of possible further US stimulus. Still, European shares are set to rise more than 12% this quarter, the best performance since the 16% reached in the first quarter of 2015. The Shanghai Composite Index added 17 points or 0.6% higher to 2,979 on Tuesday at around 01:00 PM Shanghai time following a sharp rebound in Wall Street overnight, amid upbeat US housing data that outweighed the threat of rising COVID-19 infections.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.124, EUR/USD was down 0.39% and USD/JPY was down 0.38%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 68 cents (1.73%), and August gasoline is up 2.76%.