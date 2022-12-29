Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 55 cents to $278.86/cwt.
- Select up $3.42 to $250.70/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 148 sold live at $158 and 1,172 sold dressed at $248-255. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 2,854 sold live at $156-161 and 441 head sold dressed at $247-254.
Cash bids are picking up in Texas, Total Farm Marketing said. “Boxed beef remains firm and slaughter pace is brisk which should result in packers bidding up for cattle today and tomorrow.”
The recent cold weather may have been “frosting to the cake” for cattle, William Moore of Price Futures said. “The increased death loss and reduced weight gain in cattle herds” will help to support.