 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down 55 cents to $278.86/cwt.
  • Select up $3.42 to $250.70/cwt.

People are also reading…

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 148 sold live at $158 and 1,172 sold dressed at $248-255. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 2,854 sold live at $156-161 and 441 head sold dressed at $247-254.

Cash bids are picking up in Texas, Total Farm Marketing said. “Boxed beef remains firm and slaughter pace is brisk which should result in packers bidding up for cattle today and tomorrow.”

The recent cold weather may have been “frosting to the cake” for cattle, William Moore of Price Futures said. “The increased death loss and reduced weight gain in cattle herds” will help to support.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The cattle market was mixed in live cattle but feeder cattle yesterday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.

Cattle

The cattle market “seems to have the tightening supply set-up to remain in a bull trend,” The Hightower Report said. “Talk of the overbought c…

Cattle

Cattle rallied out of the gate on Tuesday, working Feb. up to $158.42 – a new contract high, before fading into a mixed close to start the sho…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Beef prices are up 5.9% for the week even before the cold weather hits, and the market expects a “sharp drop in production into the first quar…

Cattle

With the sluggish beef market this week and increased concerns over consumer demand in the near term, cash cattle fell $2.40 on the week, acco…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

“Tomorrow brings the next Cattle on Feed report and the market is anticipating friendly numbers,” Total Farm Marketing said. “After the streng…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News