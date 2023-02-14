Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 2.11 to $272.06/cwt.
- Select up 2.57 to $258.78/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 44 head sold dressed at $254.00.
Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher again this morning with a $2.24 increase to Choice and a $2.87 stronger Select., according Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Cattle slaughter projected at 127K, according to Total Farm Marketing.