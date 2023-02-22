Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 71 cents to $287.91/cwt.
- Select was $2.80 higher to $273.64.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 72 head sold live for $161, and no dressed sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 76 head sold live for $162, and no dressed sales.
Friday will bring another Cattle on Feed report. “The USDA will release the February Cattle on Feed Report this Friday, and the trend of tighter cattle supplies looks to continue,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Expectations are for total cattle on feed as of February 1 to be down 3.9% from last year to approximately 11.723 mln head.”
Traders continue to watch packer profit margins and trends with weights. “Packer profit margins are also strong and weights are low which is helping to keep production low,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $288.62, up $1.42 on the day.”