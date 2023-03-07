Feeder cattle rallied into the new week of trading with triple digit gains of over 1%, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.
The market continues to find support from tightening supply with beef production last week at just 518 million pounds, down 6.3% from last year, The Hightower Report said today. “Packer profit margins remain very strong and average weights remain well below normal which suggests that producers are current with marketings and this is a positive force,” The Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.08%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.05%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.02%, Germany’s DAX Index was also up 0.02% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.30%. European stocks are trading flat waiting for cues on the U.S. central bank's policy path this week, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets are mixed with traders in China retreating sharply from recent highs as caution dominated sentiment ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony, said TradingEconomics.com. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.11% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.25%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.13%, EUR/USD was down 0.12% and USD/JPY was up 0.18%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this down are up 45 cents 0.57%), and April gasoline is up 0.60%.